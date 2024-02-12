KWASU student commits suicide over poor grades

Shittu’s colleagues, who confirmed this development, stated that the deceased committed suicide ahead of her upcoming exams by ingesting insecticide.

Shittu, according to them, was pronounced dead on arrival at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), where she was rushed to for treatment.

It was gathered that the KWASU student was first taken to the school clinic before she was later referred to the teaching hospital to save her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming Shittu’s demise, a staff member who was part of the medical team that attended to her at UITH, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said that the student was brought in dead.

“Her colleagues said she was having issues with her academic status in school. She later informed her colleagues when she started feeling the pain that she had ingested insecticide,” she said.

A resident who witnessed her Janazah at the Muslim cemetery, Osere, Ilorin, disclosed that the deceased was buried at the facility by family members and employees of the students affairs unit of KWASU.

When contacted, KWASU’s Director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu said that she was not aware of the death of the student.

“I am not yet aware of the information on the death of any of our students. But I will find out and get back to you as soon as those who should give the information confirm it,” Aliyu said.

ADVERTISEMENT