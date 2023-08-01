Kwara student, 2 friends he invited to gangrape cousin land in prison

23-year-old Omotosho Yahaya, 23-year-old Mustapha Ahmed and 22-year-old Mustapha Ridwan, were all found guilty on two counts.

Yahaya had invited his two friends to join him in raping the victim, his cousin, at the Adangba area in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara. He claimed the victim was owing him money.

Justice Akinpelu sentenced the trio to five years imprisonment each for rape and two years each for criminal conspiracy. The sentences will run concurrently. The judge also included an additional ₦‎50,000 fine to be paid by each of the defendants.

“The confessional statements of the defendants are clear, unambiguous and equivocal contrary to the argument of their counsel. No woman in her right senses will consent to and allow three men to have sex with her," Akinpelu held.

Reacting to the judgment, the prosecutor, Muslimat Suleiman, a principal counsel from the Kwara State Ministry of Justice, stated that the judge did justice to the case having evaluated and exhausted the evidence before her.