RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kwara Poly student bags 6 months imprisonment for $9,891 cyber fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Friday convicted one Basheeru Seyi, a student of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin for offences bordering on internet fraud.

Student bags 6 months imprisonment for $9,891 fraud
Student bags 6 months imprisonment for $9,891 fraud

Read Also

Yusuf also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s car, one iPhone XR, and HP laptop to the Federal Government.

The charge against Seyi reads: “That you, Basheeru Azeez Seyi, sometime between July 2020 and January 2022 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court knowingly had under your control the gross sum of $9,891.

“Which you knew to be unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code”

Seyi, an indigene of Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun and student of the Marketing Department of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin, pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

Following his plea, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case through a witness, an operative of the commission.

The witness tendered the extrajudicial statements of the defendant, HP laptop, one RX 330 Lexus Car and one phone in evidence of the crime against the defendant.

The counsel urged the court to convict the defendant as charged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna now investment destination of choice in Nigeria – Buhari

Kaduna now investment destination of choice in Nigeria – Buhari

77 Sokoto students clinch first class in Indian institutions

77 Sokoto students clinch first class in Indian institutions

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Gov Mohammed pardons 153 inmates, empowers them with N7.6m

Gov Mohammed pardons 153 inmates, empowers them with N7.6m

FG presents 370.5 tonnes of grains for distribution to vulnerable in Sokoto

FG presents 370.5 tonnes of grains for distribution to vulnerable in Sokoto

Kebbi magistrate suspended for dishing out hot slap to lawyer

Kebbi magistrate suspended for dishing out hot slap to lawyer

PDP crisis: BoT urges Ayu to resign after 2023 general elections

PDP crisis: BoT urges Ayu to resign after 2023 general elections

Prof Zainab Duke releases pictures of her wedding with MKO Abiola

Prof Zainab Duke releases pictures of her wedding with MKO Abiola

Why I described #LekkiShooting as photoshopped - Enenche clarifies

Why I described #LekkiShooting as photoshopped - Enenche clarifies

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

A man crying (Image of illustration)

Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home

Mr Daniel Davoe on duty at Masaka end of Abuja-Keffi road

How one man’s effort is reducing commuters road traffic stress in FCT