Kwara Poly student bags 6 months imprisonment for $9,891 cyber fraud

Yusuf also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s car, one iPhone XR, and HP laptop to the Federal Government.

The charge against Seyi reads: “That you, Basheeru Azeez Seyi, sometime between July 2020 and January 2022 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court knowingly had under your control the gross sum of $9,891.

“Which you knew to be unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code”

Seyi, an indigene of Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun and student of the Marketing Department of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin, pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

Following his plea, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case through a witness, an operative of the commission.

The witness tendered the extrajudicial statements of the defendant, HP laptop, one RX 330 Lexus Car and one phone in evidence of the crime against the defendant.