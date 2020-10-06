Aminullahi, a grinding machine operator, reportedly hung himself in his shop at Ajase-Ipo Road in Ilorin.

A source said that the deceased had on Oct. 4, summoned a meeting with his friends to complain over a N200, 000 debt, accruing from a daily contribution he was coordinating.

The source, who preferred anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the friends advised the man to be calm as his situation would soon improve.

According to the source, Aminullahi refused to heed the advice and went ahead to hang himself.

When NAN correspondent visited the family house of the deceased, friends and family members were seen wearing mournful looks and lamenting the death.

Aminullahi was said to have married a second wife recently and the new wife was described as being heavily pregnant.

A friend of the deceased, who was at Aminullahi’s graveside, said that he was with the deceased earlier on Monday.

Aminullahi’s body was reportedly found by his younger brother dangling in the shop.

The friend said he was at a loss why Aminullahi would kill himself when he had property he could easily dispose to offset his debt.

He said that the deceased had more than five grinding machines, two houses in strategic places in his community as well as a car being used as taxi.

When contacted, SP. Ajayi Okasanmi, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, confirmed the development.

He said, however, that the deceased did not leave a suicide note.