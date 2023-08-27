Kwara kidnappers detain ransom bearer, release abducted pastor's wife

Though the abductors freed the first victim, Mrs Bola Ajiboye, they demanded another ransom of ₦5m to release the ransom courier.

Mrs Ajiboye was abducted in her shop at Elerinjare community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when gunmen invaded the town.

According to sources, the pastor's wife was released last Wednesday after payment of ₦1m ransom along with foodstuffs and other items demanded by the kidnappers.

However, a middle-aged man who went to deliver the ransom to the kidnappers was detained, an elder in the community has confirmed.

The elder, who pleaded to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter, disclosed that the kidnappers had reached out to the community and demanded that ₦5m be paid before the 'money man' would be released.

“We are sad in the Elerinjare community because of the news emanating from our town. Our people now live in fear because of the recent kidnapping.

"Elerinjare is a journey of 45 minutes to Ilorin; I have been invited to attend a meeting at home on how we are going to raise money for the release of the man who went to deliver the ransom for the release of the pastor’s wife. But I have a fear of how to get to the town. The kidnappers are demanding the sum of N5m as ransom from the community; how do we raise such an amount now?” the elder was quoted by ThePunch.

The source added that Mrs Ajiboye had relocated to a private facility in the community to rest.

