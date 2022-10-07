Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

The two kids, identified as Jamiu and Sambo, escaped in the late hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022, after their kidnappers slept off in the forest.

It was gathered that the kidnappers murdered Aribidesi, a trader at Ojatuntun, Baboko area of Ilorin, on Thursday, September 29, and whisked away the deceased’s children.

Following the attack, the assailants demanded N10 million ransom to free the kidnapped children.

“The kidnappers used the phone of our late father to contact our family for N10m ransom, but we escaped from the bush when they (kidnappers) were sleeping and we arrived at our house early in the morning,” Sambo said.

One Lawal Taoheed, who claimed to be a friend of the deceased, had taken to his Facebook page to solicit prayers for the safe return of the minor, as the deceased's family was negotiating their release.

He wrote, “The family arranged N7 million through a representative. Unfortunately, the kidnappers could not tell the man where exactly to meet them or drop the money, which made him return with it.”