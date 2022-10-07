RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

Damilare Famuyiwa

The kidnappers, after killing the father of the minors, contacted their family to request for the payment of N10 million ransom. However, while negotiations were ongoing, they fell asleep in their den, and the abducted children escaped.

Two children, aged between 12 and 15, who were abducted after some yet-to-be identified gunmen killed their father, Alfa Tunde Aribidesi, at their residence at Gaa Osibi in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, have escaped from their abductors’ den.

The two kids, identified as Jamiu and Sambo, escaped in the late hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022, after their kidnappers slept off in the forest.

It was gathered that the kidnappers murdered Aribidesi, a trader at Ojatuntun, Baboko area of Ilorin, on Thursday, September 29, and whisked away the deceased’s children.

Following the attack, the assailants demanded N10 million ransom to free the kidnapped children.

“The kidnappers used the phone of our late father to contact our family for N10m ransom, but we escaped from the bush when they (kidnappers) were sleeping and we arrived at our house early in the morning,” Sambo said.

One Lawal Taoheed, who claimed to be a friend of the deceased, had taken to his Facebook page to solicit prayers for the safe return of the minor, as the deceased's family was negotiating their release.

He wrote, “The family arranged N7 million through a representative. Unfortunately, the kidnappers could not tell the man where exactly to meet them or drop the money, which made him return with it.”

A medical doctor, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, confirmed that the abducted children indeed escaped from their abductors, and are not receiving treatment in his hospital.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

