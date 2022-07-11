Kuje Jail attack: Police recapture one inmate in Suleja

A statement issued in Minna on Monday by the command’s Public Relation’s Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that a patrol team on surveillance between the General Hospital, Suleja and Bakassi, arrested the fugitive on July 9 at 8:30p.m.

He explained that based on credible intelligence, the police patrol team stormed an identified compound and arrested one Kazeem Murtala aged 54 years.

During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from Kuje Custodial Center during the attack and had been in custody for two years for an offence he committed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has commended the efforts of the patrol team.

The statement quoted Kuryas as directing that the inmate should be handed back to the custodial center, which has been complied with.

The CP equally appreciated members of the public for giving useful intelligence to the Police that facilitated the quick arrest of the fleeing fugitive.