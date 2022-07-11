RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kuje Jail attack: Police recapture one inmate in Suleja

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Niger has recaptured one of the inmates in Suleja who escaped during the recent jailbreak at the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre in Abuja on July 5.

Kuje Prison Break
Kuje Prison Break

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of terrorists had on July 5, launched a daring attack on the facility and bombed their way in and released 879 inmates including 64 with terror-related charges.

Recommended articles

A statement issued in Minna on Monday by the command’s Public Relation’s Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that a patrol team on surveillance between the General Hospital, Suleja and Bakassi, arrested the fugitive on July 9 at 8:30p.m.

He explained that based on credible intelligence, the police patrol team stormed an identified compound and arrested one Kazeem Murtala aged 54 years.

During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from Kuje Custodial Center during the attack and had been in custody for two years for an offence he committed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has commended the efforts of the patrol team.

The statement quoted Kuryas as directing that the inmate should be handed back to the custodial center, which has been complied with.

The CP equally appreciated members of the public for giving useful intelligence to the Police that facilitated the quick arrest of the fleeing fugitive.

The command urged residents to continue to support with reliable information that could aid in apprehending other suspected criminals and to combat crime and criminality in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Trending

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect