video Kuje community residents cry out over alleged destruction of their infrastructure by Almat farm

Pulse Mix

Residents of Kuje community in Abuja have enjoyed relative communal peace but things took a different turn in the early hours of Thursday, June 10th 2021 residents of the community woke up to a rude shock where community infrastructure was been destroyed in broad daylight by the management of Almat farms under the physical supervision of its owner, Mr. Maurice Ekpo.

This act sent shock waves to the community as they watched in total disbelief this inhumane act at a time where resources are scarce and good infrastructure in needed by citizens, Almat Farms has taken an opposite direction to destroying government infrastructure meant for community consumption.

The sheer lack of respect and love for their neighbors is indeed alarming.

Kuje community residents cry out over alleged destruction of their infrastructure by Almat farm Pulse Nigeria

This is an appeal to the general public to join their voices and share this until it gets to the appropriate quarters. We need all the help to safeguard our community infrastructure from further destruction. This singular act has left neighbors and the entire community is darkness.

See videos and pictures attached.

