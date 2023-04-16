The sports category has moved to a new website.
Koretbet partners with SSC Napoli, launches with super odds and 130% bonus on deposits

The re-launch of Koretbet promises to be an exciting one with the introduction of super odds and a 130% bonus on deposits.

Sports betting enthusiasts can now enjoy even more value for their money and a thrilling experience with Koretbet's revamped platform.

Speaking on the re-launch, Harrison Ehiaguina, Chief Marketing Officer of Koretbet, emphasized that "the platform has been built to suit the needs of enthusiasts and ensure that bettors have a wonderful experience with the platform with super odds, bonuses, and fast payouts."

With the revamped platform, Koretbet aims to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for its customers. The platform also offers a wide range of sports markets, including live betting options, to cater to the diverse needs of sports enthusiasts.

Koretbet has gone to great lengths to ensure that the revamped platform is secure and reliable, with top-notch customer service available 24/7 to assist customers with any issues they may encounter. The company also encourages responsible gambling practices in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

To provide the best experience to its users, Koretbet has partnered with SSC Napoli as its Africa Betting Partner. The partnership aims to offer exclusive betting opportunities and promotions to football fans and Koretbet users in Africa.

Customers also stand a chance to win free tickets to watch the Napoli games live at the Napoli stadium in Italy. To participate in this offer. Kindly visit Koretbet social media pages (Facebook and instagram: koretbet, Twitter @koretbet to learn more.

To enjoy mouth-watering offers, kindly visit www.koretbet.com

