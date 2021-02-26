According to them, by the end of the two months, gays will have completely changed their orientation due to the multiple orgasms that they (prostitutes) will unleash on them.

Speaking in an interview with Bryte FM, the prostitutes of Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua asserted that gays have not had the opportunity of sleeping with women and do not know how sweet the vagina can be so they will take them through several bouts of sex for them to reorient themselves.

They believe that these men must be allowed to have a slight taste of what they have been missing and they will quickly have a change of mind.

They went further to urged men to also contribute by giving lesbians good sex full of multiple orgasms for them to have a change of mind too.

“We have decided to provide all these gay men with free hot sex for two months to change their perception about vagina sex. Gay and lesbianism, not a good thing. We are also encouraging Ghanaian men to identify Lesbians to give them hot sex and multiple orgasms. They will love vagina afterward," One Akua who owns a popular brothel called Bula Spot told Bryte FM.

There is a raging debate on the need to legalize homosexuality in Ghana with arguments made suggesting homosexuals have rights that need to be protected.

The debate gained steam when the group secured an office space where they could be handling their issues but the office has since been closed down by National Security with the landlord indicating that he intends to deal with the tenant for breaching the tenancy agreement.

It appears that the sex workers feel their source of livelihood may be in danger if homosexuality is legalized in Ghana, hence they deem it necessary to make sure it does not happen.