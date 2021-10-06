RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

#KoB2: N200k giveaway for fashion lovers and King of Boys fans

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Sola Sobowale Aka Eniola Salami’s outfits created and styled by @tiannahsplacempire has been one of the main talking points of the movie, so, the fashion goddess herself, @tiannahsplacempire wants to reward a few fashion and King of boys lovers.

#KoB2: N200k giveaway for fashion lovers and King of Boys fans
#KoB2: N200k giveaway for fashion lovers and King of Boys fans

To win, all you have to do is go to her page, @tiannahsplacempire, under this photo, name the scenes each of these outfits were used in and name 3 other characters she styled for the movie, post it on your page and do the same again and tag @tiannahsplacempire.

Recommended articles
#KoB2: N200k giveaway for fashion lovers and King of Boys fans
#KoB2: N200k giveaway for fashion lovers and King of Boys fans Pulse Nigeria

Winners will be picked randomly. Let’s have some fashion fun.

----

#Featurebytiannahsplacempire

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Trending

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old

Meet Nigerian doctor, Dr Richard Okoye who rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire

Dr Richard Okoye rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire.