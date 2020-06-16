Knorr Nigeria initiates feeding program; set to feed 54000 people across Lagos

Keeping to the brand’s promise of making a little big difference, the brand has been providing nutritious meals for not less than 1000 people in a day, which stresses the brand’s belief that nutritious food should be within everyone’s reach.

With the Unilever Lagos State Feeding Programme, Knorr will visit about 36 wards across Lagos with different meals a day. The initiative will touch major communities in different local governments like; Shomolu, Alimosho, Surulere, Coker/Aguda, and Apapa/Iganmu. The impact of this on the community will create feeding relief for people. This initiative is in line with the brand’s sustainability approach which is to offer foods that provide nutrients to populations in need and inspire people to add flavour to their dishes by using nutritious ingredients in their recipes.

Speaking at one of the food distribution centres, Marketing Manager, Savoury at Unilever Ghana-Nigeria, Nnenna Osi-Anugwa stated that “We believe that nutritious food should be available for everyone, especially in times like this. It is an initiative we are very passionate about at Unilever and we see that the impact will ease the effect of the pandemic on vulnerable people. We offer foods that provide nutrients to people in need – such as our iron-fortified Knorr cubes. And we inspire people to add flavour to their dishes by using nutritious ingredients in their recipes.

"We have had this in our long term goal; We also partner with the World Food Programme to create a brighter future where nutritious food is readily accessible to more people globally. So at Unilever, we see these sort of initiatives as really important for us because food is very important; we have been to some other local government in Lagos and will still visit others in the coming weeks. At the end of this campaign, we hope to feed 54000 people in Lagos”

Reacting to this act of care, Honourable Adewale Oseni, Supervisor for Agriculture and community affair, Somolu, commended the brand’s effort to reduce hunger and cushion the effect of the pandemic, stressing that the brand has shown a high level of responsibility. “We are in difficult times and Knorr Nigeria has proven to be relevant in every community by creating these food palliatives to reduce hunger; we are very grateful” Mr. Oseni added.

Each year for World Food Day for instance, together with the World Food Programme, Unilever donates nutritious, cooked meals to school children around the world and so far the brand has provided 2 million meals. As part of the Knorr Sustainable Living Plan, there is a global target for 75% of its products to meet salt levels that enable intakes of a maximum of 5 grams per day. Knorr’s aim is to double the proportion of its portfolio that meets the highest nutrition standards, based on globally recognised dietary guidelines.

