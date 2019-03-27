Adeyemi was charged to court for killing his girlfriend, Khadijat, on July 2, 2018, and burying her corpse in his residence at Aratusi, Oke-Aro area of Akure.

While making his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Samuel Bola, said the evidence before the court was overwhelming.

Upon his arrest in 2018, Adeyemi denied killing the final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

"I did not kill Khadijat for money ritual, though I joined Yahoo business this year and never made any headway I don’t plan to do any ritual," he said.

He was charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and murder, an offence that contravened Section 316, Law of Ondo State, 2006.