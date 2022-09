According to the kidnap victims’ family, who gave the hint, the terrorists who abducted the three siblings demanded the payment of N50 million as ransom.

Appealing to members of the public for help, the family said the kidnappers threatened to slaughter the new mother alongside her sisters if their N50 million ransom demand is not met.

According to Kabir Yusuf, a brother to the victims, who’s also the main negotiator, their family had been able to raise N6.5 million which the kidnappers rejected.

His words: “Since the kidnap, we have been negotiating with them. The terrorists initially demanded for N140 million but we pleaded with them that we are poor people. So, they reduced it to N100m. We pleaded with them further and they later reduced it to N50m and threatened that if we don’t have the N50m ready, we should not call them again.

“My sisters lamented to me on Sunday that they were being mistreated and that the bandits commander want to leave the camp and may not return until after a while. So, we should talk to them.

“But I told them that we have sold everything we have but what we raised is not tangible and we don’t have anything to sell again they started crying and I broke down weeping too.

“Now, the disturbing development is that, on Sunday, when I spoke to the kidnappers, I pleaded with them to release my sisters and the new baby, that we have only been able to raise N6.5 million. But, they started insulting me.

“They said if we don’t bring N50 million in the next two days, they will kill my sisters and the new baby.”