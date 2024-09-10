Kidnappers kill businessman after collecting ₦10 million ransom

Taxman, originally from Alor Agu in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State and residing in Onitsha, Anambra State, had been missing for three weeks before his death. The circumstances surrounding his abduction remain unclear, but it is reported that Taxman was abducted from his vehicle by the assailants.

His body was later found abandoned in a dry gutter at the boundary of Nkwelle Uke, near RCC in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. A video circulating on social media shows the body lying in the gutter, with bystanders inspecting it.

According to a source close to the victim’s family, who wished to remain anonymous, Taxman was murdered despite the payment of the ransom. The source suggested that the kidnappers might have killed him to prevent him from identifying them.

“They might have killed him after he recognized one of them to avoid exposure,” the source said.

The ransom of ₦10 million had been paid after Taxman had spent three weeks in captivity. The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, was unable to confirm the incident as the command was initially unaware of the details.

However, Ikenga stated that he would make further inquiries into the matter. The tragic outcome underscores the persistent issue of kidnapping and violence in the region, highlighting the challenges law enforcement faces in addressing such crimes.