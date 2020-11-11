Shaibu was kidnapped by gunmen on Monday, November 9, 2020, while driving his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin.

The gunmen attacked him and took him away but left his children in the car.

However, a family source disclosed to ThePunch that the kidnapped deputy governor’s brother regained freedom on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, but the amount paid as ransom was no disclosed.

The source said, “I can tell you authoritatively that Frederick has been released to the family and he is in good health. The family is happy to have him and he is also happy to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of his abductors.”

Shaibu was freed by his captors ahead of his brother’s inauguration as the deputy governor of Edo State on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Edo State Government had earlier on Wednesday announced that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu would be sworn into office for their second term after their re-election in September.