Kidnappers demand N15m ransom to free abducted NURTW boss in Osun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The kidnappers, according to a family source, contacted one of the NURTW boss’ wives to demand the N15 million ransom.

The kidnappers of Kazeem Alli, a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, have demanded N15 million ransom for his release.

A family source of Alli, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the NURTW chief’s abductors contacted one of his wives Jemila, and demanded the ransom.

The kidnappers have reached out to Alli’s family. They warned us not to let anybody know about the negotiations. They have been reaching the family through Alli’s wife, Jemila. They have demanded N15 million ransom but we were not allowed to speak to Alli. We are praying for his safe return,” the source said.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, Osun Police Command said some hoodlums attacked Alli with a machete around Oke Alfa, Apomu area of the state, after which they took him to an undisclosed location.

Speaking on the incident, the police spokesperson in Osun State, Opeyemi Opalola disclosed that eight persons in connection with Ali’s abduction have so far been arrested.

According to her, the assailants whisked him away after attacking him with a machete.

“The area commander, Ikire, promptly mobilized a combined team of vigilante and police detectives to the scene where it was discovered that the victim left the motor park at Apomu and was traced to Oke-Afa area, from where he was forcefully stopped, drawn out from his Toyota Corolla Ash colour with registration number APM 203 AA, matcheted and taken away by the assailants.

“It was further gathered that the assailants came with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla Car,” the police spokesperson revealed.

She further stated that a police tactical team, local hunters and natives have been mobilized to comb the surrounding bush to rescue the victim.

