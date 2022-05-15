RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected kidnappers, who took a middle age widow and mother of four children in Kogi, on Saturday demanded for N10 million ransom from her family.

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow.
Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow.

The widow, Mrs Sefi Jimoh, was allegedly kidnapped on the road while waiting for a commercial motorcycle, popularly called “Okada” to go home after a morning prayer session at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church at Phase II in Lokoja metropolis.

Recommended articles

Jimoh, who is an Environmental Officer with the Kogi State Government, is the breadwinner of the family, having lost her husband some years back.

A family source, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja, said “only this morning our sisters’ abductors got to us on phone demanding for N10 million ransom for her freedom.”

“The kidnappers first called her (widow) children and informed them that their mother is with them and that she will only be released after a payment of a N10m ransom.

“We were so shocked but relieved after knowing that she is still alive after her disappearance yesterday that sent jitters into the entire family members, friends and neighbours around.

“The question now is, where and how do we, in our financial position now, raise such money to secure our sister and mother?”

The source pleaded with the kidnappers to show the widow and the poor family mercy and release her “because getting even one million is like trying to squeeze water from a rock”.

Contacted, the Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye-Aya, said he could not confirm nor deny it because he was yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of “B” Division, where the incident happened.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt begins rehabilitation of sex offenders

Lagos govt begins rehabilitation of sex offenders

I won’t take my unopposed senate ticket for granted — Sen. Bamidele

I won’t take my unopposed senate ticket for granted — Sen. Bamidele

Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

Tinubu mourns UAE president, Al Nahyan, says he is great reformer

Tinubu mourns UAE president, Al Nahyan, says he is great reformer

Wike recalls how Justice Odili saved his political career

Wike recalls how Justice Odili saved his political career

Gov Emmanuel didn't bar Atiku from meeting delegates - Akwa Ibom govt

Gov Emmanuel didn't bar Atiku from meeting delegates - Akwa Ibom govt

NCC alerts Nigerians on latest trick by hackers to unlock, steal vehicles

NCC alerts Nigerians on latest trick by hackers to unlock, steal vehicles

NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states

NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states

Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov Oyetola

Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov Oyetola

Trending

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred

"If God hasn’t called you, you can’t do this work" – Ghanaian sex worker (video)

“Coronavirus has seriously affected nightlife, there is low patronage now – sex workers cry

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

Lagos hotel gateman killed as armed robbers attacked lodgers

I can’t ignore big buttocks- Married man wonders "if someone cursed" him

Sad African man