Gunmen who abducted a university student on Monday, February 22, 2021 have asked his family for a ransom of N100 million.

Odetunde Emmanuel was abducted on Monday evening at his father's poultry farm in Oke Odan, Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo State, according to a report by Premium Times.

The victim's brother, Odetunde Samuel, said the family is struggling to raise the ransom to secure the release of the student of sociology department of the University of Ibadan.

His friends have also taken to social media to demand that he be reunited with his family immediately.

Spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said officers are already working diligently to ensure the victim's release.

"We are working together with other security operatives to ensure the young man is rescued.

"We will also ensure that the kidnappers are captured having deployed a police tactical team, including an anti-kidnapping squad, that will help in the rescue mission," he said.

Kidnapping for ransom has gained more prominence across Nigeria over the past few years with armed groups taking advantage of a high level of insecurity to wreak havoc.