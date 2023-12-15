ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnappers abduct businessman in Lagos, demand ₦500m ransom

These incidents are reportedly a few of the series of kidnappings in Lagos State in recent times.

Ejike's family is yet to reach an agreement with the kidnappers [The Cable]
Ejike's family is yet to reach an agreement with the kidnappers [The Cable]

While Ejike was kidnapped in the late hours of Saturday, December 9, 2023, another businessman was abducted in the Ago Palace area of Lagos State earlier this month.

It was gathered that Ejike was taking an inventory of his newly imported goods in front of his plaza around 12:00 am when some armed men swooped in on him and his workers.

While his workers reportedly managed to escape the scene for safety following the sound of gunshots, Ejike was not so lucky as the armed men attacked him, dragged him into their vehicle and drove off.

According to a trader and member of the Board of Trustees of the market, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the development caught many traders in the market unawares.

Yes, Ejike was kidnapped in the market on Saturday night. It is a surprise to many because it happened late in the night when almost every trader in the market had gone home at the end of business. The market closes daily at 6pm. He was abducted at his warehouse when he was taking delivery of his goods delivered from China very late in the night,” he said.

Another source in the market, who also preferred not to be mentioned in this report, disclosed that the abductors had opened communication with the family as they demanded ₦500m.

The source added that the family had since been negotiating for the reduction of the amount but they were yet to reach an agreement with the kidnappers.

Ejike is still with the kidnappers. They are demanding ₦500m and the amount is too much. The family has been negotiating with them but they did not reduce the amount. They insisted on collecting the amount. He was kidnapped around 12 am in his office. The police had also been informed,” the source revealed.

Multiple reports claimed that the kidnapping incidents had largely been recorded on the Mainland, particularly in the Alimosho and Amuwo Odofin Local Government Areas of Lagos State.

