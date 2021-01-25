Around 25 gunmen invaded an orphanage in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to abduct eight children in the early hours of Saturday, January 23, 2021.

The Coordinator of the Orphanage Association in Abuja, Steven Olusola, said the abductors attacked Rachel's Home in the Abaji area of the capital city around 1 am on Saturday.

The kidnappers have contacted the administrators of the orphanage to demand a ransom of N10 million, according to a report by The Punch.

"I am in touch with the proprietor and we are praying for their release," Olusola said.

Police authorities in Abuja have reportedly launched a rescue operation to ensure the victims regain their freedom as soon as possible.