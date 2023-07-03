Kidnappers abduct 7 worshippers, kill RCCG pastor, CAN reacts

It was gathered that the churchgoers were conducting a vigil at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Desires of Nations Parish, when the kidnappers invaded the premises of the church at Abule-Ori, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, killed the pastor and kidnapped seven worshippers.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the General Secretary, CAN, Dr Stephen Adeyemi, urged the government to step up efforts to stop insecurity around worship centres in the state.

His words: “It is a very sad incident. And sincerely, this brings to mind a kind of question that, is it now a sin for the worshipers to gather to worship God? We are talking about being in the church, our sanctuary. We are talking about worshipers gathering in the temple to pray, praise and sing and all these attacks are coming to the children of God right in the house of God.

“Sincerely speaking, it is worrisome and it is already creating fear in the kind of society we find ourselves in. It is like saying that we are not safe. This has happened before; now it is happening again, under a new government.

“It means we need to cry to the government the more. I believe that this problem has a solution. We are crying to the government. The government needs to look into this issue of insecurity. How these people come freely into the house of God, operate and go away like that. The government needs to help us with this.”