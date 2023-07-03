ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kidnappers abduct 7 worshippers, kill RCCG pastor, CAN reacts

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Christian association expressed sadness over the murder of the pastor and the abduction. Although the kidnapped worshippers had been rescued.

Kidnappers abduct 7 worshippers, k*ll RCCG pastor, CAN reacts
Kidnappers abduct 7 worshippers, k*ll RCCG pastor, CAN reacts

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the churchgoers were conducting a vigil at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Desires of Nations Parish, when the kidnappers invaded the premises of the church at Abule-Ori, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, killed the pastor and kidnapped seven worshippers.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the General Secretary, CAN, Dr Stephen Adeyemi, urged the government to step up efforts to stop insecurity around worship centres in the state.

His words: “It is a very sad incident. And sincerely, this brings to mind a kind of question that, is it now a sin for the worshipers to gather to worship God? We are talking about being in the church, our sanctuary. We are talking about worshipers gathering in the temple to pray, praise and sing and all these attacks are coming to the children of God right in the house of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sincerely speaking, it is worrisome and it is already creating fear in the kind of society we find ourselves in. It is like saying that we are not safe. This has happened before; now it is happening again, under a new government.

“It means we need to cry to the government the more. I believe that this problem has a solution. We are crying to the government. The government needs to look into this issue of insecurity. How these people come freely into the house of God, operate and go away like that. The government needs to help us with this.”

Confirming the incident, Ogun So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo said his officers killed one of the kidnappers, adding that the abducted victims had been rescued.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

'Our ₦3 million scholarship remains if our investigation provides otherwise' - Innoson speaks on UTME score

'Our ₦3 million scholarship remains if our investigation provides otherwise' - Innoson speaks on UTME score

APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel to ease Hajj operations

Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel to ease Hajj operations

Gombe SEMA cautions against dumping wastes in drainages

Gombe SEMA cautions against dumping wastes in drainages

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

Trinity Guy remanded in prison following his controversial skit with minor

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Gunmen kidnap 9 Enugu-bound passengers, kill 2, rob others. (AbujaTimes)

Gunmen kidnap 9 Enugu-bound passengers, kill 2, rob others

Tired and fed up

When will Nigerian prank content creators stop harassing women?