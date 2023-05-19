The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kidnapper mistakenly shoots dead gang member during operation

Damilare Famuyiwa

The arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of the ongoing probe.

Suspects during their parade by the police. [Punch]
Suspects during their parade by the police. [Punch]

Confusion, however, occurred in the course of abducting the man, Nasiru Yayaya, after his son Gaddafi resisted, which led to a scuffle.

In the process, one of the kidnappers attempted to shoot Gaddafi, but erroneously shot their gang member, who reportedly died on the spot.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Kano, the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel stated: “On 16/03/2023 at about 0100hrs, a report was received that gunmen stormed the residence of one Nasiru Yahaya, Yarimawa Village, Tofa LGA, Kano State, where they kidnapped him and his son, one Gaddafi Nasiru.”

“In the process, the son resisted. In an attempt to shoot the son, they shot their colleague, one Umar Abdullahi, Alias Danbaba who died on the spot. The father escaped.

“Also, in an attempt to whisk the son, they shot two villagers on their legs who came to offer assistance. The victims were rushed to Tofa General Hospital, and they were treated and discharged,” he added.

The police chief further said investigations were ongoing on the matter, adding that the arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of the ongoing probe.

In a related development, the men of Delta State Police Command recently arrested 10 suspected kidnappers just as it also foiled a tricycle robbers syndicate.

The operatives were said to have recovered from the kidnappers a Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. WWR 353 LS, a locally made cut-to-size single barrel pistol as well as 11 rounds of live cartridges.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

