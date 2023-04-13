Kidnapped Shari’a court registrar dies in bandits' den

According to City & Crime, the deceased was kidnapped alongside others when the bandits raided their community on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Confirming Namaru’s killing, a resident of the area, Abdullahi Abubakar, who spoke to Daily Trust said the registrar and other abductees were killed due to pressure from security operatives to rescue them.

Abubakar added that a vigilante member was also shot dead during the process.

He said efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies of the deceased for burial and rescue those still alive.

Abubakar expressed fear over the recent attacks in Ibbi, saying the community which was considered safer and had accommodated fleeing internally displaced persons from other communities is now under attack.

It is also reported that the bandits attacked Kasuwan-Garba in the same Local Government on Monday, April 10, 2023, and abducted an unspecified number of people.