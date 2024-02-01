Kidnapped Imo monarch denies being rescued, says he paid ransom

Ohiri, who just regained his freedom three weeks after being abducted by unidentified gunmen Saturday, January 6, 2024, from his residence in the Orodo community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, said he paid ransom to be freed.

Contrary to reports that he was rescued, Ohiri said there was no attempt made by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to free him while he was in the kidnappers’ den.

Although he didn’t disclose the amount paid, the kidnap victim said he paid in two installments to be freed.

In his words at his palace, Ohiri maintained that the police did not play any part in the drama leading to his regaining freedom.

He said, “I wouldn’t have opened up, but I have to act this time to tell the world the truth because of the viral social media report. I don’t like any organisation hiding under a government cloak to tell lies, deceive the society and self-aggrandise itself.”

Narrating his ordeal, Ohiri said that he came back to celebrate the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year with his family, people of Obi Orodo community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area people, and Imo State at large, only for him to wake up at early hours of that fateful day, on January 6, 2024, to enter into the hands of “what I can describe as “merciless boys (men).”

He said, “It was when I was coming back around 8:30 am, after visiting one of my old boys, who is an indigene of my community, that I unfortunately met able-bodied men within my palace, who came out from their vehicle and whisked me into their vehicle after a horrible struggle. I was forced in, but I thank God that nobody was shot, because they were with guns. I thank God again, as my cousin brother smartly introduced himself to them as my driver and was freed. They blindfolded me and zoomed off to an unknown location.

“They first kept me in an uncompleted building, before I was transferred to another place. I saw hell during the 12 days I spent with my abductors. At first, it looked as if they have some special scores to settle with traditional rulers and politicians, but luckily for me, their leader came to the camp and ordered them not to torture me, that I am a decent man.

“Negotiation started at that point between my people and the kidnappers. It eventually resulted in my regaining my freedom after the first and second ransom was paid.”