Kidnapped cleric says his abductors mistook him for RCCG’s Adeboye

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of kidnappers, Okoriko, who was abducted on the premises of his church in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state, said he was tortured in a bid to accept to pay a N100 million ransom.

According to him, the kidnappers thought he had the money as they mistook him for Adeboye.

He said, “The torture was much. They did terrible things to my body to force me to bring money to them. I told them that I had not seen such money in my entire life. They told me I am ‘Adeboye’ the richest pastor close to them in Akwa Ibom State.”

Speaking further, Okoriko said two of his abductors later sought for his forgiveness, adding that they requested him to pray for them as well.

“Out of the five-man gang that abducted me, two of them knelt and asked me to pray for them before they released me in the evening and I prayed for those that needed my prayers,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had addressed the call for the rescue of kidnapped passengers of the Kaduna-bound train that was attacked on Monday, March 28, 2022, saying wisdom needs to be deployed.