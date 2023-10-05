ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnapped Benue commissioner, Matthew Abo regains freedom - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State's PPRO stated that Abo was released in the early hours of Thursday and has been reunited with his family.

State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo (Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)
State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo (Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development on Thursday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi via a text message. Anene said Abo was released in the early hours of Thursday and has been reunited with his family.

Abo had spent 10 days in captivity before regaining his freedom. NAN recalls that gunmen came on four motorcycles at about 8 p.m, ordered everyone in the house, including the commissioner’s wife and children, to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

