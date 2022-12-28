Kidnapped 3 siblings k*lled after their cattle dealer father paid N60m ransom

Disclosing the death of the kidnapped victims, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Usman said the three brothers were killed on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Garin Dogo community of Lau.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had demanded N100 million ransom to release the victims but the father of the hostages, Alhaji Musa, a cattle dealer, negotiated the ransom to N60 million, which they agreed.

Having secured an agreement with the kidnappers, Musa sent the money to the kidnappers through a ransom bearer.

Unfortunately, the kidnappers gruesomely killed the three brothers, and the ransom bearer.

In a related development, no less than 15 people were killed when terrorists invaded communities in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

The attack, which also led to scores of injured people, according to residents, happened on Monday, December 26.

Speaking on the Sokoto incident, a resident of the state, Nura Mamman said the assailants invaded Dangari around 2pm on Monday.

“I was in my house when I heard screams of women and children. By then, the bandits were trying to enter the community but a team of soldiers and policemen with vigilante members was putting them off. They came in two or more groups. The security agents could not contain them because of their weapons,” Mamman, a graduate of Sokoto State University, said.