According to NAN, the Police confirmed the arrest in a statement by the spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, saying that two suspects were arrested while attempting to collect a ransom.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer, Igando Police Station, CSP Taiwo Kasumu led his men at about 8:00 a.m. on the trail of the suspects, Elkana said.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspects had abducted the baby, one Esther Ojo, two years old, from one MFM Regional Headquarters at Agege on March 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

“The kidnappers, one Nwaigbo Magnus and Sixtus Osunwoke Egwim, already demanded a ransom of an undisclosed amount from the parents of the baby and the church.

“The kidnappers continued to change the venue of the collection of the ransom within the Igando axis for over four hours, until they were rounded up by the police.

“Upon interrogation, the DPO followed up on available information and the baby was recovered from a hidden den and reunited with the parents, Mr and Mrs Jame Oladipo Ojo, and other well wishers, all crying for joy,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, confirming the report ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate and brought the suspect to book.