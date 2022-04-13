Kidnap victim rescued alive, 13 suspects arrested as NSCDC operatives raid Kogi hotel

In the course of the raid, the NSCDC operatives arrested 13 suspects, comprising nine males and four females.

The suspects, who had already been paraded by the command, are -Mohammed Abdul, 25, Mohammed Ibrahim, 24, Samuel Adesina, 23, Malik Mohammed, 24, Olatoyor Mathew, 26, Tenimu Abubakar, 25 and Shittu Ibrahim.

Others are -Momoh Friday, 22, Abdullah, 21, Oluyomi Bisola Adesewa, 24, Mariam Mohammed, 22, Yakubu Neifisat, 25 and Samson Rosemary, 22.

Parading the suspects before journalists, Kogi State Commandant of NSCDC, Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara disclosed that the kidnap syndicate was led by one Godwin Daniel, who’s currently at large.

In his words, “The suspects led by one Godwin Daniel kidnapped Miss Elizabeth and took her to one hotel here in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. My officers through intelligence reports were able to track their location and arrested 13 suspects. Their gang leader as I speak to you is currently on the run. We are going to apprehend him as soon as possible.”