Kidnap suspects stab 2 policemen while trying to resist arrest in Bayelsa

The suspects were allegedly about to abduct a target when the police accosted them.

Bayelsa State Map (Independent)
Bayelsa State Map (Independent)

Two suspected kidnappers have reportedly stabbed two policemen and a vigilante at the Adagbabiri community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The hoodlums were said to have assaulted the officers and the community youth while trying to resist arrest on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The hoodlums were allegedly about to abduct a target when the police accosted them.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the police spokesman in the state, Asinim Butswat said the injured officers are responding to treatment at the Sagbama General Hospital.

He said, “The suspects stabbed two police officers and one community youth, while resisting arrest. The injured officers are responding to treatment at the Sagbama General Hospital. The suspects are undergoing interrogation, and investigation is ongoing.”

