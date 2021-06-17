KFC opens new restaurant in Port Harcourt

If you are in Port-Harcourt, it’s time for you to head down and enjoy some delicious, crunchy and tasty chicken in a relaxed ambience that would make you come back for more. The KFC brand is committed to providing you, its esteemed customers, with a stellar dining experience.

At KFC, the safety of our customers is paramount to us, and as such, we follow strict, safety protocols in preparing, handling, and serving meals. The staff are mandated to wash their hands regularly as well as sanitize and disinfect all counters, tabletops and touchpoints. Guests are mandated to wear nose masks and sanitize before being granted entry into the restaurant.

KFC is committed to fulfilling its promise of rapid expansion to deliver delicious meals to the giant of Africa. In the past couple of years, KFC has gone from having few restaurants in Lagos to establishing several across Nigeria. This is based on the belief that every Nigerian deserves a taste of the Brand’s delicious chicken and this is why we are bringing the KFC experience to you.

KFC is fulfilling its promise to serve Nigerians world-class meal at a world-class standard. We keep expanding, and it's all because of your love and commitment to the brand. Port-Harcourt, KFC has come to you.

Come and experience KFC's delicious meals and our famous world-class chicken. We can't wait to serve you. Follow KFC on Twitter and Facebook, @KFCNigeria and Instagram, @OfficialKFCNigeria for more information and other fantastic deals.