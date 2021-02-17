The search for a new Chief Justice follows the retirement of David Maraga in January.

Kenyans, while congratulating Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi expressed their fervent desire to see the veteran judge as their next Chief Justice and leader of the Supreme Court.

She recently won the prestigious Global Jurist of the Year Award from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Center for International Human Rights (CIHR).

According to Northwestern Now, the Global Jurist of the Year Award is designed to honour a sitting judge, whether in an international or national court, who has demonstrated in his or her career courage in the face of adversity to uphold and defend fundamental human rights or the principles of international criminal justice.

Tuko.co.ke reported Mumbi as having distinguished herself as an independent judge with an impeccable track record of consistency in fighting and administering justice for over 20 years.

She has been involved in advocacy work for the rights of women and children, as well as fighting for the rights of persons with albinism in Kenya and also serves in the anti-corruption and economic crimes division of the High Court and has made several landmark rulings that have played a significant role in the country's quest to fight corruption, the news portal said.

It is further reported that one of the rulings of the highly respected female judge includes barring state officers charged with corruption from accessing office pending hearing and determination of their cases.

Some of the casualties of her profound ruling are former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and ex-Nairobi county boss Mike Sonko.

The Global Jurist of the Year Award has boosted Mumbi's image and chances of progressing in her profession.