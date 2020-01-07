A Kenyan pastor identified as Elisha Misiko, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, stabbed his wife to death, after which he slit his own throat on the pulpit.

The incident which happened while a worship service was going on at the Ground for God's Gospel Church in the coast city of Mombasa, has since thrown many of the church members into confusion.

The police found a suicide note Elisha Misiko, 55, left behind after killing himself. [PD].

According to Kisauni Sub-County Police Commander, Julius Kiragu, the pastor stabbed his wife (Ann Mughoi) in the back and on the hand.

Eyewitnesses accounted that the pastor was aiming at the wife’s heart but she raised her hand to protect herself.

After stabbing his wife to death, the pastor then slit his own throat.

Police who visited the scene, however, found a 17-page suicide note, detailing the couple’s marital woes.

The pastors’ marriage was deeply troubled, with the husband accusing the wife of attempting to take over the church ‘he had struggled’ to establish.

“She had been trying to stay away from the husband since the dispute over the ownership of the church began,” Kigaru was quoted as saying. “They had even reported the matter to church leaders but they were unable to resolve the dispute.”

The police commander added that the pastor, in his suicide note, claimed that his wife was moving around with other men and she wanted to divorce him and get married to another man.