The exquisitely planned event which had notable celebrities from the fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle circles in attendance, saw the brand officially present to the public not just its influencer icons but also, its offering of premium delight to whisky lovers.
Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Mai Atafo Unveiled as Influencer Icons for the ultra premium whisky, The Macallan
Ultra premium whisky brand, The Macallan has unveiled the duo of Kelechi Amadi-Obi and fashion guru, Mai Atafo as its influencer icons at an event that was held yesterday at Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.
The Lead Brand Ambassador, Motunrayo Abiona, during her welcome speech assured everyone that The Macallan Whisky is one that is deeply rooted in tradition having existed for several years.
As part of the activities lined up for the night, guests were treated to a cocktail reception specially curated using the finest recipes and whiskies from The Macallan as well as an exclusive tasting of the Double Cask and prestige expression.
