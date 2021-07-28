RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kelechi Amadi, Mai Atafo train winners of grant initiatives - Isedowo and Progress Booster

Renowned photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and award-winning designer, Mai Atafo last weekend in partnership with Nigerian Breweries trained recipients of Goldberg’s Isedowo and Life Continental Lager Beer’s Progress Booster in the art of design and photography.

Fashion designers Princess Okam Akinmolayan and Chika Mmadu, with photographers Justice Amadi and Abiola Olabanji, were selected from a pool of entries to professional skills that will enable them stand out amongst their peers in the industry.

The sponsored training saw the winners go home with much more than the cash gifts as their businesses were not only equipped but they were also handed vital tools for growth and development whilst under the tutelage of these professionals.

Mai Atafo is a Nigerian fashion designer and owner of the fashion brand Mai Atafo, which delivers bespoke sartorial offerings. He trained at the Savile Row Academy in the UK.

Kelechi Amadi, on the other hand, is a multifaceted creative who has created outstanding photography and paintings displayed in international art exhibitions such as the International Center of Photography New York. Although a lawyer, he carved his path venturing into photography.

Realising the potential that lies ahead, Justice Amadi expressed enthusiasm working with Amadi.

"Working with him (Amadi) will be transformational in my career. I have only dreamt about this moment, but it's happening now, and I could not be more grateful to Nigeria Breweries. They've helped put a spark in my career."

On his part, Chika Mmadu revealed that his skills would be significantly improved. He said:

"Mai is a household name in bespoke tailoring. He learnt from the best. With his skills, I will be inspired to become a better, well-experienced fashion tailor."

Speaking on the mentorship, Kelechi Amadi says: "I remember my journey into the art space as a photographer and painter, and there was a lot to unpack. A lot to learn," Amadi said. "Working with individuals who want to improve upon their skills is an energy that I identify.

"Though art is subjective, the building blocks cannot be overlooked. With these building blocks, one can work and improve to give some of their best art pieces. The prospect of archiving this with these talents is what excites me."

Each beneficiary resumed training on Friday 16, 2021.

So far, the Goldberg Isedowo and Life Progress Booster initiatives have empowered over a thousand persons across Nigeria.

