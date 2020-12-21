While Nigerian shoppers are busy trying to get the biggest bargain, fraudsters and scammers are also busy targeting consumers who have their guard down - especially now that more businesses have transitioned to the digital side of doing business.

Nigerians love to share gifts around this time of the year. However, there are a few things that must remain private. Criminals are on the prowl!

With this in mind, there are several simple steps consumers can take to protect themselves from fraud when making purchases during the holidays and throughout the year.

Keep the happy in your holidays: Safe shopping tips for the season

