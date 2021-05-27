RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

26 dead, 26 rescued, 98 others still missing in Kebbi boat accident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Niger confirm that 26 bodies have so far been recovered after a boat with 150 passengers capsized in Tungan Mairakumi village of Burgo Local Government Area of the state.

26 dead, 26 rescued, 98 others still missing in Kebbi boat accident.
boat-accident ece-auto-gen

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna, however, said that 26 other passengers had been rescued.

Recommended articles

“We are still searching for the remaining 98 passengers.

“On May 26 at about 11.18hrs, one Alhaji Garba Wara of Malale village, reported at Marine Police station Kainji that a boat belonging to one Alhaji Dangoma of Malale village conveying 150 passengers capsized on River Niger.

ALSO READ: Over 150 missing in Kebbi boat mishap

“A joint team of Marine Police/local fishermen was dispatched for search and rescue.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the boat took off from Tungan Mairakumi village with 150 passengers on board on its way to Wara market in Kebbi.

The boat capsized around Tungan Na-Ilo village and so far 26 persons were rescued and rushed to General hospital in Wara Local Government Area of Kebbi.

“So far 26 passengers were rescued, 26 others died. We are still searching for the remaining of 98 passengers,’Usman said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with