26 dead, 26 rescued, 98 others still missing in Kebbi boat accident.

“We are still searching for the remaining 98 passengers.

“On May 26 at about 11.18hrs, one Alhaji Garba Wara of Malale village, reported at Marine Police station Kainji that a boat belonging to one Alhaji Dangoma of Malale village conveying 150 passengers capsized on River Niger.

“A joint team of Marine Police/local fishermen was dispatched for search and rescue.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the boat took off from Tungan Mairakumi village with 150 passengers on board on its way to Wara market in Kebbi.

“The boat capsized around Tungan Na-Ilo village and so far 26 persons were rescued and rushed to General hospital in Wara Local Government Area of Kebbi.