Katsina Police stops terrorists attack, rescues 3 kidnap victims

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Katsina by ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the spokesman of the command.

“On November 11, at about 10:46pm, information was received at the Jibia divisional police station that armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the village and kidnapped three persons.

“Upon receiving this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Jibia, promptly mobilised a search and rescue team to the scene.

“The team continued to comb the surrounding bushes until Nov. 12, at about 6am, the team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.