ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Katsina Police stops terrorists attack, rescues 3 kidnap victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.

Katsina Police stops terrorists attack, rescues 3 kidnap victims
Katsina Police stops terrorists attack, rescues 3 kidnap victims

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Katsina by ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the spokesman of the command.

On November 11, at about 10:46pm, information was received at the Jibia divisional police station that armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the village and kidnapped three persons.

“Upon receiving this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Jibia, promptly mobilised a search and rescue team to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team continued to comb the surrounding bushes until Nov. 12, at about 6am, the team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.

“All the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” Abubakar-Sadiq said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

BREAKING: APC's Ododo wins Kogi gov election as Melaye, Ajaka bite the dust

BREAKING: APC's Ododo wins Kogi gov election as Melaye, Ajaka bite the dust

NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

File photo: Body bag

Drunk businessman killed by his 3 security guards who mistook him for a thief

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon [NNN]

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon

Pastor arrested for faking his kidnapping to get ransom from church members blames devil

Pastor arrested for faking his kidnapping to get ransom from church members blames devil