Katsina Police confirms 5 killed, 5 others kidnapped by bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police urged the public to assist with information that would aid the investigation.

Katsina Police confirms 5 killed, 5 others kidnapped by bandits (Guardian)

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Abubakar Aliyu, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that, “On November 6, 2023, at about 0055 hours, armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles and shooting sporadically, attacked Sayaya village, Matazu Local Government, Katsina State.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately operatives were mobilised to the scene, where they engaged the bandits in a gun duel and succeeded in repelling the attack.

“However, five people were shot dead and two others were injured.”

The PPRO added that five other people were kidnapped by the assailants during the incident. He revealed that the injured persons were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Aliyu said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, sympathised with the families of the victims.

The PPRO added that the CP urged the public with information that would aid the investigation to come forward and assist. He added that efforts were being intensified to ensure rescue of the kidnapped victims unhurt and arrest of perpetrators of the dastardly act.

