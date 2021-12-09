Katsina Commissioner assassinated at his residence

According to Daily Trust, the commissioner stabbed to death at his residence in Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina on Thursday.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity said Nasir was “stabbed in the stomach in his sitting room while his body was dragged into a toilet where it was locked.”

Another anonymous source said the late commissioner was shot after Asr (evening) prayer in his residence.

The deceased was the Special Advisor to Governor Aminu Masari on Science and Technology before he was eventually appointed a commissioner.