RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Katsina Commissioner assassinated at his residence

Authors:

bayo wahab

The assassins reportedly killed the commissioner and locked up his corpse in the toilet of his bedroom.

Dr Rabe Nasir, Commissioner-for-Science-and-Technology assassinated (Chronicle)
Dr Rabe Nasir, Commissioner-for-Science-and-Technology assassinated (Chronicle)

Dr Rabe Nasir, the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology has been assassinated.

Recommended articles

According to Daily Trust, the commissioner stabbed to death at his residence in Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina on Thursday.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity said Nasir was “stabbed in the stomach in his sitting room while his body was dragged into a toilet where it was locked.”

Another anonymous source said the late commissioner was shot after Asr (evening) prayer in his residence.

The deceased was the Special Advisor to Governor Aminu Masari on Science and Technology before he was eventually appointed a commissioner.

Nasir also worked with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu Govt targets 1.2m residents for COVID-19 vaccination

Enugu Govt targets 1.2m residents for COVID-19 vaccination

2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum takes a stand on zoning

2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum takes a stand on zoning

Book Launch: Buhari praises Akande’s integrity, says he doesn’t accept or offer bribes

Book Launch: Buhari praises Akande’s integrity, says he doesn’t accept or offer bribes

NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

Buhari commissions Naval ships, boats, helicopter in Lagos

Buhari commissions Naval ships, boats, helicopter in Lagos

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100, 000 fine against SERAP

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100, 000 fine against SERAP

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Trending

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.