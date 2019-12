Kara Cattle Market along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in Ogun, on Monday, December 31, 2019, has reportedly been engulfed by fire.

Punch reports that traffic was building up as a result of the fire incident.

While the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the report has it that many shops and cars have been affected by the fire.

Details later....

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Many shops and cars are affected.