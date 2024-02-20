ADVERTISEMENT
Kano TikToker in legal trouble for 'using social media to disturb' community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hisbah arrested the defendent after receiving several complaints from members of the public.

The defendant's offences allegedly contravene section 341, 275 and 227 of Kano State Shari'a Law (image used for illustration) [NTA]
The defendant's offences allegedly contravene section 341, 275 and 227 of Kano State Shari'a Law (image used for illustration) [NTA]

The defendant, who lives at Tishama Hotoro Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a three-count charge of inciting public disturbance, belonging to criminal gang and criminal intimidation.

Delivering a ruling, the judge, Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered that the defendant be taken to public hospital to ascertain her mental health due to suspected drug influence.

"The defendant previous appearance shows she is allegedly not in a sound state of mind due to suspected drug influence. The Hisbah board should be updating the court time to time on her well-being for three months."

Yusuf-Ahmad adjourned the matter until May for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, said Kano State Hisbah Board arrested the defendent after receiving several complaints from members of the public.

He alleged that the defendant terrorised Tishama Hotoro Quarters Kano by bringing bad boys at midnight and also disturbed the area by inciting disturbance and using social media to disturb members of the public.

"The defendant in one of her videos on Tiktok which went viral said she is the leader of all prostitute in the city."

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened section 341, 275 and 227 of Kano State Shari'a Law.

