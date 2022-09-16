Kano Sharia Court jails man 33 months for desecrating grave

The presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant to three months imprisonment or pay a fine of N5,000 for conspiracy.

He also sentenced him to six months imprisonment without option of fine for criminal trespass and 18 months imprisonment without option of fine for public nuisance and inciting disturbance.

“The defendant is sentenced to six months imprisonment or pay a fine of N30,000 for cyber-stalking and 40 strokes of cane” Yusuf-Ahmad added.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Aliyu Abideen, had informed the court that a good Samaritan reported the matter at Sharada Police Division Kano on Aug.13.

He said that on Aug. 9, at about 3:30 p.m. the defendant and one Mummunai, now at large, trespassed into Maidille Village cemetery.

“The duo went straight to the grave of the mother of one Abubakar Mai-Abinduniya because they had a little misunderstanding, urinated on her grave and videod the act,” he said.

Abideen also said that the defendant later posted the recorded video on social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, which generated condemnation from the public.