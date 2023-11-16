ADVERTISEMENT
Kano man accuses in-laws of directing him to divorce his new wife

Damilare Famuyiwa

The newly-married man said his in-laws were disturbing him over a suitcase they asked him to buy during the wedding.

Kano mass wedding in October, 2023 [Guardian]
Kano mass wedding in October, 2023 [Guardian]

It would be recalled that last month (October, 2023), the Kano government officiated the mass wedding of hundreds of couples.

The ceremony took place under the mass wedding scheme for the underprivileged, which was sponsored by the local government.

In addition to paying the dowry, buying furniture, providing brides-to-be-with trousseaus and a startup capital, the Kano government organised a professional training session.

Revealing that his wife was yet-to move into their matrimonial home after the wedding, Umar revealed that their relationship got sour when the bride’s parents insisted that the groom must provide kayan lefe (a suitcase given to a wife during the wedding) for their daughter.

Her parents told me that if I did not provide the kayan lefe she would not move to my house. And I know this kayan lefe was excluded in the mass wedding scheme,” the newly-married man stated.

Since they insist on their mission and even persuaded their daughter on that, I will only divorce her when they pay me back some gifts I offered to their daughter.

‘’They must pay me back my ₦150,000, which I gave as kudin zance, ₦17,000 for rice and another ₦65,000 which I gave her to do make up during the wedding.’’

The Director General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Dr Abba Saidu Sufi has confirmed the development, saying all the groom said were lies.

He, however, stated that efforts were ongoing to solve the issue amicably.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

