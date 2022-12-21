Kano Hisbah disrupts wedding ceremony, hunts for gay couple

It was gathered that the Hisbah operatives stormed the event centre because the wedding ceremony commenced, and arrested those, who were said to have come to witness the union of one Abba and Mujahid.

The arrested suspects, who were in their early 20s, were 15 females and four males.

Confirming the incident, the Commander General of the board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina said the arrest was made after a tip-off from a resident.

According to the Hisbah commander, the duo tagged as bride and groom escaped, as they quickly noticed the arrival of officials of the agency.

Speaking further, Sina revealed that the event planner, 21-year-old Salma Usman, was in custody, adding that the board would intensify efforts to arrest the fleeing couple.

He said the board would hand over those in custody to the police for necessary action, as most of the ladies claimed to have been invited for the wedding from neighbouring states.

This writer understands that as the United States (US) and other developed countries continue to push for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights, some African countries, including Angola are beginning to welcome the idea of same-sex romantic affairs.