RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, 2 others over Hanifa's murder

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano state government on Monday, re-arraigned a school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, 34, before a Kano High Court for alleged murder of five-year-old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, 2 others over Hanifa's murder. [premiumtimesng]
Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, 2 others over Hanifa's murder. [premiumtimesng]

Tanko, alongside Hashimu Isyaku, 37 and Fatima Musa, 26, who lives at Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano, is facing a five-count charge along with the other two accused persons, of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping and concealing dead body.

Recommended articles

Tanko and Isyaku pleaded guilty on the first count charge of criminal conspiracy and pleaded not guilty to the other four count charges, while the third defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Prosecutor, who is also the Attorney General of Kano state, Barr. Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, informed the court that sometimes in Nov. 2021, the defendants conspired and kidnapped the five-year-old Hanifa while she was returning from Islamiyya school.

He alleged that Tanko, the proprietor of Nobel Kids Comprehensive College, Kano, had on Dec. 4, 2021, kidnapped and held Hanifa hostage in his house situated at Tudun Murtala for days and killed her with poison.

“In the process, the second defendant Isyaku buried her in a shallow grave in the premises of Northwest Preparatory School situated at Kwanar Yan Ghana, Tudun Murtala, Kano.

“On Dec. 27, 2021, the third defendant Musa wrote a letter to the victim’s family, on behalf of Tanko, demanding the sum of six million Naira as ransom.”

Abdullahi-Lawan told the court that the prosecution will present four witnesses or more to prove their case on the next adjourned date.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 97, 95 and 273,274(b) and 277 of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State 1991.

The defence counsel, Barr. Mukhtar Labaran-Usman, made an application, through Section 36(b) of the 1999 constitution, requesting for all the documents, to enable him prepare for accelerated hearing.

Justice Usman Na’abba ordered the remand of the defendants in a Correctional facility and adjourned the matter until March 2 and 3 for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bishop urges CAN to begin registration, licencing of pastors

Bishop urges CAN to begin registration, licencing of pastors

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Nigerian customs to generate N3.01trn revenue in 2022 - Reps

Nigerian customs to generate N3.01trn revenue in 2022 - Reps

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

COVID-19: Edo Govt advises residents to embrace vaccination

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

UPDATED: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Trending

28-year-old home teacher pregnant for my 19-year-old son – Ghanaian man cries

Sad and worried man (stock photo)

Ghanaian lady finds mentally-ill mother in town, spends good time with her (video)

Ghanaian lady and a mentally-ill woman

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

Markaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb suffers stroke while delivering sermon in Ilorin

Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory,