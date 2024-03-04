ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kano Customs generates ₦9.7 billion revenue in February

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command had put in place measures to prevent revenue leakages through the border posts in the area.

Kano Customs generates ₦9.7 billion revenue in February [Premium Times Nigeria]
Kano Customs generates ₦9.7 billion revenue in February [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Dauda Chana, Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Kano and Jigawa states, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Chana also said that the command had put in place measures to prevent revenue leakages through the border posts in the area by reinforcing security and surveillance to curtail smuggling of contraband.

He added that the command would sustain 100% physical examination of goods entering through its borders to prevent entry of contraband and offensive goods including arms and ammunitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comptroller said that the area command had issued an effective operational order to its field officers at the border posts on how to tackle the menace of smuggling.

"We will continue to enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security in line with the directives of the management of the NCS.

"We are also partnering with traditional rulers in border communities to assist our personnel with reliable information on movement of smugglers”, he said.

Chana said that personnel of the command have also been positioned at strategic locations to intercept smugglers who evade arrest at entry points.

"We have also deployed various strategies to enable us get vital information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of smugglers,” the comptroller stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the aim was to encourage Nigerians, especially those living in border communities to offer intelligence reports that could aid the command in apprehending smugglers.

Chana expressed optimism that the involvement of border communities would greatly assist officers of the service in protecting the nation’s economy from activities of saboteurs.

"The successful coordination and cooperation between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.

"We remain resolute in our commitment to eradicating illegal activities that pose a threat to our society”, the comptroller added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The State Commissioner of Police has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately [Punch]

Rivers police arrest 2 for robbing bank customers and stealing motorcycles

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

2 people land in court trouble for slapping, intimidating 2 police officers

The new Olofin Adimula of Ado-Odo, Oba Idris Olushola Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo [Pulse]

35-yr-old prince ascends his ancestor’s throne 111 years after his progenitor’s death