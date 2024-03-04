Kano Customs generates ₦9.7 billion revenue in February

Dauda Chana, Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Kano and Jigawa states, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Chana also said that the command had put in place measures to prevent revenue leakages through the border posts in the area by reinforcing security and surveillance to curtail smuggling of contraband.

He added that the command would sustain 100% physical examination of goods entering through its borders to prevent entry of contraband and offensive goods including arms and ammunitions.

The comptroller said that the area command had issued an effective operational order to its field officers at the border posts on how to tackle the menace of smuggling.

"We will continue to enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security in line with the directives of the management of the NCS.

"We are also partnering with traditional rulers in border communities to assist our personnel with reliable information on movement of smugglers”, he said.

Chana said that personnel of the command have also been positioned at strategic locations to intercept smugglers who evade arrest at entry points.

"We have also deployed various strategies to enable us get vital information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of smugglers,” the comptroller stated.

He said that the aim was to encourage Nigerians, especially those living in border communities to offer intelligence reports that could aid the command in apprehending smugglers.

Chana expressed optimism that the involvement of border communities would greatly assist officers of the service in protecting the nation’s economy from activities of saboteurs.

"The successful coordination and cooperation between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.