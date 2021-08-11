RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kano court remands man for allegedly having anal sex with 10-year-old boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday ordered the remand in a correctional facility of a 35-year-old man, Sani Rabiu, for alleged sodomy.

The defendant, who lives at Kofar Waika Quarters Kano, is being charged with ‘unnatural’ offence.

The Prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 5, at Kofar Waika Quarters, Kano.

Ado alleged that on the same date at about 10:30 a. m, the defendant deceived and lured a 10-year- old boy into his living room situated at Waika Quarters and had anal sex with him several times.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence.

Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre pending receipt of the State Director of Public Prosecution's advice.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Sept. 6, for further mention.

