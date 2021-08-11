The Prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 5, at Kofar Waika Quarters, Kano.

Ado alleged that on the same date at about 10:30 a. m, the defendant deceived and lured a 10-year- old boy into his living room situated at Waika Quarters and had anal sex with him several times.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence.

Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre pending receipt of the State Director of Public Prosecution's advice.