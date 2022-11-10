Kaduna state records 436 fire outbreaks, 76 injured, 90 deaths – Official

According to Garki, the sensitisation is aimed at strengthening preparedness, prevention and timely response in addressing fire outbreaks in the state.

He said there was the need to educate the public on how best to curtail fire and re-define the roles of emergency response agencies during fire emergencies.

“NEMA, as the lead disaster and emergency agency, is taking the lead to sensitise state governments, federal and state agencies and organisations as well as individuals to do the needful on time,” he said.

He commended the sister agencies, stakeholders for their dedication and cooperation during the exercise.

Garki called on residents to imbibe the culture of safety as most fire incidents are human induced.

The NEMA zonal coordinator said the sensitisation was part of a three-day stakeholders’ workshop in collaboration with Christian Aid/COOPI and Federal Fire Service.

Yahaya Mohammed, Controller, Safety Awareness and Environmental Support Initiative (SAESI), said that the season of harmattan needs more sensitisation to safety tips on fire incidents.

“We are here to sensitise residents. We are in dry season and one of the things that happen is fire outbreak which leads to loss of lives and property,” he said.

He called on residents to comply with simple safety rules and regulations to avert fire disasters.

Tabat Baba, Acting Programme Coordinator, Disaster Management and Peace Building, Christian Aid, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said the sensitisation is the conclusion of the three- day stakeholders’ programme.

According to Gabriel David, who represented the NGO, the organisation has proved that it is fully in business when it comes to disaster management in the state.

“We have reviewed what we learnt from the 2022 flood activities in Nigeria and also validated a baseline survey that we conducted to assess the Disaster Risk Reduction capacity of stakeholders in Zaria Local Government Area”.

NAN reports that activities during the sensitisation were simulation exercise, road walk and distribution of flyers.